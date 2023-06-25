Finalist: Lara Mackey

Senior Vice President, Legal Affairs

Paramount Global

Loyola Law School

Lara Mackey is a senior vice president in the legal affairs department at CBS Studios, which she joined in 2019. She works closely with departments across the company including business affairs, labor relations, participations, litigation, and distribution on a variety of legal issues including those involving new media, accounting, and intellectual property. In particular, she has taken on significant leadership responsibilities within multiple cross-functional/cross-disciplinary teams addressing cutting-edge, complex business, legal, and finance issues involving content distribution. In addition, over the last two years, Mackey has acted as the lead negotiator, closing several major settlements.

Prior to joining CBS Studios, Mackey was vice president in the litigation department at Sony Pictures Entertainment, working in areas from intellectual property rights to general corporate matters.