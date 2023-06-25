Finalist: Pamela Anne Sergeeff

Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Freshworks Inc.

UC Berkeley School of Law

Pam Sergeeff joined Freshworks as chief legal officer and general counsel reporting to CEO and founder, Girish Mathrubootham, in April 2021. She leads the company’s worldwide legal organization, responsible for corporate strategy, governance, securities law and product compliance, data protection, privacy, litigation, and intellectual property. Her team of 17 supports nearly 5,400 employees in 12 countries.

Prior to Freshworks, Sergeeff was the executive vice president, general counsel, and chief compliance officer at TiVo, leading worldwide legal affairs and operations. Bringing her 25 years of experience to Freshworks has positively impacted the company’s transformation from a high-growth private start-up to a public company. Upon joining, she developed a plan of transformation to get Freshworks ready for operating as a public company.