Jeffrey Margulies

Partner-in-Charge, Los Angeles and San Francisco

Norton Rose Fulbright

Villanova University School of Law

Litigation

Jeff Margulies, partner-in-charge of both the Los Angeles and San Francisco offices of Norton Rose Fulbright, focuses his practice on litigation, compliance, and regulatory issues regarding consumer products and the companies that manufacture, distribute, and sell them. He defends companies in consumer class-action litigation matters relating to false advertising, product compliance, and privacy issues. His regulatory practice involves a variety of state, federal and international environmental, product safety, chemical management and related regulatory issues, advertising, and labeling requirements, as well as consumer privacy and encompasses compliance, enforcement, and litigation.

Margulies has extensive litigation experience in complex commercial, consumer, and personal injury litigation, including federal and state jury and bench trials in cases involving pharmaceutical product liability, asbestos, false advertising and privacy consumer class actions, environmental contamination, and regulatory litigation, including CEQA, administrative rulemaking, and California Proposition 65 enforcement actions. He also has an active appellate practice.