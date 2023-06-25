Co-Chairman

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Loyola Law School

Corporate

Jeffrey Sklar is a co-chairman of Sklar Kirsh LLP, the chair of the firm’s corporate department, and a member of the management committee. His clients range from individuals and early-stage companies to large corporations. Sklar advises clients in a variety of industries including advertising, alternative energy, apparel, consumer products, entertainment and media, manufacturing, medical devices, restaurants/hospitality, social media, and technology. His principal areas of practice are corporate law, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partner dispute resolution, and executive compensation.

Sklar is active in the Los Angeles community and serves on the advisory board for the Transactional Lawyering Institute of Loyola Law School as well as the board of directors of Friends of the Israel Defense Forces Western Region, de Toledo High School, and Stephen S. Wise Temple. He is also a volunteer with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in its Election Protection program.