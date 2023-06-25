John Nadolenco

Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Mayer Brown LLP

American University Washington College of Law

Litigation

John Nadolenco has a successful civil litigation and trial practice focusing on high-stakes cases and class action defense, including defending consumer class actions, employment and anti-trust cases, and challenging inappropriate government regulations. He has defended companies in cases alleging improper consumer charges and practices, false and misleading advertising, defective products, unauthorized call recordings under California’s Invasion of Privacy Act, violations of the Fair Credit Reporting Act, internet privacy violations, and improper tracking via computer-based cookies and improper use of smartphone and tablet applications.

In addition to managing Mayer Brown’s Los Angeles Office, Nadolenco is passionate about creating a more diverse and inclusive legal community. He runs the Summer Fellowship Diversity Program through the American University College of Law. In partnership with eBay, Mayer Brown gives diverse students insights into what it means to work at a law firm and in-house at a company.