Julia B. Strickland

Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP

UCLA School of Law

Litigation

For more than three decades, Julia Strickland has been at the forefront of counseling, advocating, and dispute resolution within the financial services sector, having litigated a myriad of individual, class action, and bet-the-company cases. As chair of Stroock’s Financial Services Litigation, Regulation, and Enforcement Group, a member of Stroock’s national Executive Committee, and managing partner of its Los Angeles office, she has amassed a diverse and talented team of litigators who service the most sophisticated global financial services entities.

Strickland’s significant professional accomplishments have resulted in many honors and awards. Chambers wrote that Strickland “is routinely sought after by clients for her compliance counseling and representation in regulatory proceedings, in addition to her general commercial litigation work. She is smart, effective, well-connected, and well-regarded by judges.” Her clients say she has an “uncanny ability to anticipate opposing counsel” as well as being “very customer-focused and practical.”