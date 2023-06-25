Kelly Megan Raney

Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Labor & Employment

Kelly Raney, a partner in Greenberg Glusker’s Employment Group, counsels and defends employers and management in the full range of employment law issues at the state and federal levels. She represents and advises clients of all sizes, from start-ups and high-net-worth individuals to Fortune 500 companies on matters ranging from employment policies, practices and compliance, pre-litigation disputes and investigations, and all stages of litigation.

She has also litigated high-stakes intellectual property and commercial contract disputes, which included state and federal trials, authoring briefs, and appearing at the federal appellate level. Raney applies her high-stakes litigation skills and degrees in economics and business to strategically advise and protect her clients’ interests, with an understanding of her clients’ priorities and goals. She has a proven track record of successfully resolving matters to her clients’ satisfaction and has the experience to see a dispute through to the end.