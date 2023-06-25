(Joe or Mirta Barnet)

Mark Mizrahi

Partner

Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP

USC Gould School of Law

Intellectual Property

Mark Mizrahi is an accomplished intellectual property attorney with an impressive track record of success. Throughout his career, he has specialized in patent, trademark, and copyright litigation, and built a reputation as a trusted advisor to businesses across a variety of industries.

When an opportunity arose at his current firm, Freeman Freeman & Smiley, LLP, his dedication to growing the intellectual property practice and, most importantly, supporting and growing his own practice made it a unique opportunity. Since being with Freeman Freeman & Smiley, the congenial and supportive attitude, and the willingness to invest in growing the intellectual property practice has paid off well. As a trusted advisor to clients, Mizrahi has provided counsel on a wide range of intellectual property issues, including trademark and copyright applications, intellectual property agreements, and patent applications. He is known for his ability to help businesses protect their intellectual property rights.