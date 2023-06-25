Michael M. Purpura
Partner
Hueston Hennigan LLP
Columbia Law School
Litigation
Michael Purpura’s unique blend of public and private sector experience allows him to provide clients with multi-dimensional counseling on the most complex legal issues. He has served as an adviser to two presidents, navigating the many tricky separation-of-powers issues involving the executive and legislative branches in high-profile legal and political battles. In prior work as a commercial litigator and as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, he successfully tried many cases and argued numerous appeals.
Purpura is currently handling a series of very high-profile matters, including representing former White House counsel Pat Cipollone before the House Jan. 6 Committee and the Department of Justice. He is also representing former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon in investigations related to $12 million in payments to various women. The investigation is complex and has many components, including the DOJ, the SEC, and the WWE Board of Directors.