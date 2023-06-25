Partner and Co-Chair of the Japan Practice

Jenner & Block LLP

University of Chicago Law School

Corporate

Born and raised in Japan, Miwa Shoda passed the country’s bar exam when the passing rate was only 2.5%. She began her career at one of Japan’s premier law firms and with the blessing and support of that firm, she traveled to the United States for her LL.M degree and passed the California and New York bar exams in her second language. She then made the unheard-of transition from visiting attorney to associate followed by partner at an AmLaw 100 firm.

Since joining a U.S. firm with no Asia footprint, Shoda has been pivotal in representing Japanese companies facing legal issues in the U.S. Calling on her international education and understanding of the business cultural differences, she developed her skills for navigating Japanese clients through domestic issues. She has a strong ability to articulate complicated legal concepts and strategies across practice areas in complex litigation and sophisticated transactions.