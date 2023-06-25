Nominee: David Katz

Executive Vice President, Chief Legal Officer, and Corporate Secretary

RadNet, Inc.

Loyola Law School

As an attorney, David Katz has practiced for 33 years in the areas of securities and mergers and acquisitions. Today, he serves as executive vice president, chief legal officer, and corporate secretary for RadNet, Inc., an American radiology firm. The company operates outpatient diagnostic imaging centers and is the largest provider of outpatient imaging services in the United States. Katz serves as the head of the legal department at RadNet, Inc. and built it from two people in 2021 to eight people in 2022. He is responsible for all M&A, risk management, board of director relations, and strategy, and also co-responsible for the company’s European expansion that began in 2022.

While at RadNet, Inc., he has completed 45 acquisitions in under three years, including three international-based acquisitions in 2022 alone. Katz has also been a reserve Los Angeles County deputy sheriff for 33 years doing search and rescue.