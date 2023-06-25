Sanford L. Michelman

Co-Founding Partner & Chairman

Michelman & Robinson, LLP

Southwestern University School of Law

Litigation

Sanford Michelman is one of the most celebrated litigators in Los Angeles and continues to be the attorney C-suite executives and business leaders turn to when faced with “bet the company” litigation matters considered to be the most challenging. He is also a dynamo in boardrooms nationwide, representing insurers, brokers/ agents, underwriters, private equity groups, banks, and advertising and media companies. He is known for being among the most prolific rainmakers in the country.

At Michelman & Robinson, LLP, Sanford oversees a business that is thriving despite economic headwinds. Where other law firms are treading water or scaling back, he is engineering measured growth throughout M&R’s seven offices spanning California, Texas, Illinois, and New York. The firm now boasts a roster of approximately 80 lawyers, a number that is slated to meaningfully increase this calendar year. He has established himself as one of the most notable lawyers in Los Angeles.