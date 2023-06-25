Sonia Nayak

Managing Partner, Los Angeles Office

Nixon Peabody LLP

Pacific McGeorge School of Law

Corporate

Throughout her 18-year career at NP, Sonia Nayak has taken on a variety of leadership roles within her practice group, her office, and the broader firm. She serves as the office managing partner of the L.A. office and leads the firm’s New Markets Tax Credits team, lending her knowledge on new capital for businesses looking to operate in economically disadvantaged neighborhoods.

Nayak’s practice focuses on real estate development and financing, and she has extensive experience with commercial lending, tax credit finance, and affordable housing. Much of her work is centered on leveraging alternative financing tools to make private capital available for much-needed community development projects nationwide. Nayak is inspired by work that translates into tangible results for clients and communities.