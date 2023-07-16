Partner

Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato LC

Professional Services

Albert Moon is a CRE finance specialist with expertise in representing private lenders and institutional lenders in various real estate financings. He handles loan origination, documentation, negotiation and closing processes for acquisitions, construction, development and refinancing of diverse properties. He also assists lenders with loan workouts, loan sales, real property transactions and distressed loan settlements. Moon recently represented financial institutions in securing loans for commercial properties nationwide, construction financing for a luxury resort and financing for hotels and mixed-use projects. He has also advised on selfstorage facilities, single-family home construction, leasehold interests, golf course communities and office space projects. He is associated with the L.A. County Bar Association and the Korean American Bar Association of Southern California.