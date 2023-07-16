Althea De Piertro Lemken

Partner

De Pietro Holdings LLC

Property Management

Althea De Pietro Lemken is a partner at De Pietro Holdings. As part of the company’s senior management team, she plays an integral role in the strategic direction and goals of the company while also managing the company’s daily operations with a focus on tenant relationships, asset management and business administration.

Since March 2020, Lemken has led efforts to stabilize the company’s office buildings in Pasadena and Los Angeles amidst challenging uncertainty in the market. Guiding her team of brokers and advisors, she has been instrumental in keeping her properties as occupied as possible and working with tenants on new leases and lease extensions. Lemken serves as direct property and asset manager for approximately 175,000 square feet of office, office-flex and industrial space in an area from Los Angeles to Azusa.