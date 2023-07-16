President

Community Preservation Partners

Commercial Real Estate Developer

As President of Community Preservation Partners (CPP), Anand Kannan is a leader and well-respected authority on affordable housing preservation and development. He has a sincere passion for the organization’s mission to enhance, restore and preserve the affordability of aging communities in order to provide safe, quality homes for low-income families and seniors.

Kannan is well regarded for his expertise and deep understanding of the intricate regulations and requirements associated with affordable housing development. Coupled with his ability to build trusting relationships and unite various parties with conflicting agendas under one vision has been a catalyst for the company’s success. By applying a creative mindset paired with a commitment to performance and purpose, Kannan finds simple solutions to complex transactions to the benefit of developers, investors, residents and the greater community.