Chief Executive Officer

Shangri-La

Industries, LLC

Commercial Real Estate Developer Andy Meyers is the chief executive officer of Los Angeles-based Shangri-La Industries, a privately held, vertically integrated group of firms focused on excellence in affordable housing, market-rate multifamily housing and hospitality facilities. He founded the company in 2008 as a fresh, pioneering response to the shortcomings he experienced as a client in the real estate sector.

In his role as CEO, Meyers assures the accomplishment of SLI’s mission and vision through its strategic plan, the company’s relevance to both the developer and builder community and its accountability to its employees, clients and associates. He determines short- and long-term goals, oversees fiscal activities and facilitates the integration of SLI into the community. Meyers oversees the company’s organizational stability, continual improvement program, employee development and retention and serves as SLI’s advocate in the public and private sectors.