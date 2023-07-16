(Kirk Malmrose)

Senior Vice President

Cathay Bank

Lending

Anna Choi is a highly accomplished banking professional with over 30 years of experience in commercial real estate and construction lending. Currently a Senior Vice President/Manager at Cathay Bank’s Commercial Real Estate and Construction Loan Department, Choi has successfully managed one of the largest lending teams within the bank. Under her leadership, the team consistently exceeds lending targets and provides innovative financing solutions. Choi’s dedication to exceptional customer service and her ability to understand clients’ financing needs have helped build strong relationships.

She supports charitable causes, including her employer’s annual charity golf tournament. Choi serves on the boards of nonprofits Asian Rehabilitation Services, Inc., and Thomas House Family Shelter. Her financial acumen led her to the Hong Kong Association of Southern California, strengthening business and economic relationships between the two regions.