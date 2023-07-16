Vice Chairman

CBRE

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Anthony DeLorenzo is a vice chairman and managing director with CBRE Capital Markets based in Newport Beach. With over 17 years of experience in the sale of commercial real estate, he co-leads an Investment Properties team responsible for the sale of office, industrial and medical office properties in California, Arizona and Nevada.

DeLorenzo and his team are considered to be the premier investment sales brokerage teams in the Western United States. The team focuses on the disposition, joint venture, recapitalization and 1031 Exchange advisory services for office, industrial, medical and land throughout California, Arizona and Nevada on behalf of institutional clients, high-net-worth owners and foreign investors. His diverse experience covers a wide range of properties and deal sizes, ranging from $5 million to $500 million.