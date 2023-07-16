Anton “Tony” Natsis

Partner & Chair

of the Real Estate Department

Allen Matkins

Professional Services

Tony Natsis is a highly regarded real estate attorney known for his involvement in major deals on the West Coast and nationwide. He has provided education to the real estate and legal communities regarding COVID-19-related issues. His impressive track record includes commercial office leases exceeding 50 million square feet and transactions totaling over $30 billion. He has received numerous accolades, including being ranked in the top tier of California Real Estate Attorneys and being named to several prestigious lists.

Natsis has been involved in the sale of All Storage’s portfolio and a tech campus in San Jose, and the purchase of Madison Centre in Seattle. He holds a law degree from the University of Michigan Law School and is associated with the Ziman Real Estate Center and the American College of Real Estate Lawyers.