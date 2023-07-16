Chief Executive Officer

Agora Realty & Management

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Cary J. Lefton is CEO of Agora Realty & Management, which he founded in 1986. As CEO, he ensures Agora Realty maintains a reputation for highly successful retail centers and redevelopment due to its strength in researching what best serves a community, its residents and the surrounding neighborhood. Under his leadership, Agora owns a two million-square-foot real estate portfolio that includes a mix of properties in Hawaii, Nevada and California.

In 2022, Lefton and Agora broke ground on a 29-acre mixed-use master-planned commercial district in the heart of Downtown North Las Vegas, marking the largest redevelopment effort in the city’s history. The project includes 200,000 square feet of retail space and 125,000 square feet of healthcare and medical office space set for completion in 24 months.