Senior Vice President

Kidder Mathews

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Casey Lins, a senior vice president at Kidder Matthews, specializes in investment sales, with a primary focus over the past 24 months being affordable housing ground-up development sites in South Los Angeles. Over the past two years, he has sold over 1,400 units (including buildable units) primarily consisting of buildable affordable housing units throughout South Los Angeles

and including existing multifamily properties throughout the Greater

Los Angeles region.

Some recent sales overseen by Lins have included 4605 Crenshaw Blvd, a 195-unit multifamily development that sold for $11 million; 1724 E. Century Blvd, a 40-unit senior affordable housing complex that sold for $8.6 million; and 11400 S. Broadway, a 166-unit affordable housing development project, to name just a few recent successes.