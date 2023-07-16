Casey Lins
Senior Vice President
Kidder Mathews
Commercial Real Estate Broker
Casey Lins, a senior vice president at Kidder Matthews, specializes in investment sales, with a primary focus over the past 24 months being affordable housing ground-up development sites in South Los Angeles. Over the past two years, he has sold over 1,400 units (including buildable units) primarily consisting of buildable affordable housing units throughout South Los Angeles
and including existing multifamily properties throughout the Greater
Los Angeles region.
Some recent sales overseen by Lins have included 4605 Crenshaw Blvd, a 195-unit multifamily development that sold for $11 million; 1724 E. Century Blvd, a 40-unit senior affordable housing complex that sold for $8.6 million; and 11400 S. Broadway, a 166-unit affordable housing development project, to name just a few recent successes.