Executive Vice President

DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Casey Mungo, executive vice president at DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services, began his real estate career with DAUM in 2005. His journey from a rookie to becoming one of the most sought-after advisors has been nothing short of spectacular and his unyielding passion and dedication to the industry have been the driving forces behind his success. Specializing in consulting and corporate services in the industrial, investment and land sectors, he has effectively executed sale and lease transactions with a total volume exceeding $1.4 billion and is responsible for leasing over 30 million square feet of industrial space.

Mungo’s contributions to DAUM’s success have been invaluable. He consistently raises the bar and sets new benchmarks across the industry, while earning numerous accolades and commendations along the way. He focuses on the niche port markets of Los Angeles and Long Beach.