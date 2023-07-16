Managing Director

JPMorgan Chase

Lending

Cécile Chalifour, Head of the West Region for Chase Community Development Banking, leads a team that originates over a third of the national lending goal for community development real estate. With $3.8 trillion in assets, Community Development Banking provides financing for lower-income communities. Chalifour’s experience includes roles at Low Income Investment Fund and Citi Community Capital, where she originated financing for community development properties.

JPMorgan Chase finances many affordable housing projects for those earning 60% or less of median income. The company has also committed $30 billion by 2025 to advance economic growth and opportunity for Black and Latino communities, financing an additional 100,000 affordable rental units. Chalifour is also involved with the California Community Reinvestment Corporation and the California Housing Consortium.