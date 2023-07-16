Chief Executive Officer

NAI Capital Commercial

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Chris Jackson currently serves as the CEO of NAI Capital. As CEO, he oversees more than 250 brokers and employees and is focused on strategic, financial and operational leadership for the company. In 2019 he joined the NAI Capital management team to help with the company’s growth. Jackson remains committed to his clients and as a broker is active in the sale and leasing of industrial properties and investments. He is also a founding member of NAI Capital’s Investment Services Group and specializes in investment properties throughout the United States.

Jackson brings a broker’s passion to commercial real estate deal-making. Responsible for overseeing all facets of NAI Capital Commercial, he drives the company’s mission, business development, operations, engagement with the board of directors, and its agents and employee ownership stakeholders.