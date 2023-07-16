(James Seggie)

Principal & Managing Director

Avison Young

Commercial Real Estate Broker

For the last 40 years, Damian McKinney has grown his reputation as a trusted commercial real estate advisor for companies and investors to create value and achieve bottom-line savings. In 1985, his business model expanded - many corporate clients requested his integrity and economic expertise for their personal real estate investing. Together with co-investors, he actively acquires industrial, hospitality, multifamily and retail properties and has completed acquisitions totaling close to $500 million.

By taking a fiduciary approach, McKinney has served some of the most powerful brands that occupy industrial and office space including Boeing, United Airlines and other Fortune 500 companies. Along the journey of his career, Damian has managed real estate transactions valued at more than $6.5 billion. His focus is on the triple bottom line and his mission is to serve others.