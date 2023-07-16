Senior Director

Shawmut Design and Construction

General Contractor

With a construction career spanning over four decades, Daniel Dumke has built some of the most impressive structures in Los Angeles and Southern California. His portfolio includes major work across market sectors, including commercial, student housing and higher education, life sciences, healthcare, and sports and entertainment.

As Senior Director at Shawmut Design and Construction, he is currently leading the preconstruction and integrated design efforts for the firm’s West region, using his experience to deliver services to clients through alternate delivery solutions and cost certainty. Dumke is fluent in mass timber and modular construction, driving Southern California’s built world forward with more sustainable and efficient practices. His portfolio includes work for best-in-class clients, from the Walt Disney Concert Hall to the CSU and UC systems.