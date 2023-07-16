Vice Chairman & Managing Director

CBRE

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Darla Longo has been a top-producing real estate professional for more than 40 years, specializing in investment sales, sale lease-backs, leasing, user and land sales, and recapitalizations of institutional investment properties. Throughout her real estate career, she has been involved in over $44 billion worth of real estate transactions including $35.1 billion of investment sales across the United States totaling over one billion square feet, sold over 14,000 acres of land and leased over 191.7 million square feet.

Longo is known for her creative thinking and possesses unique and proven negotiating skills that allow clients to achieve the highest and best value for their investment assets, as proven by numerous repeat business. Her passion and work ethic have won her a national award every single year during her career for top performance at CBRE.