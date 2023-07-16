Co-Chair, Real Estate Group & Chair, Litigation Department

Nossaman

David Graeler is the chair of Nossaman’s litigation department and co-chair of the real estate group. With almost 25 years of experience, he excels in resolving complex business disputes through strategic planning and effective communication. He focuses on real estate, eminent domain, construction and commercial disputes for both public and private sector clients.

His recent engagements include representing the L.A. County Metro and Los Angeles World Airports in significant infrastructure projects. Currently, Graeler is serving on the Board of Governors for the Association of Business Trial Lawyers and has previously held positions in various committees, liaising with industry leaders and evaluating judicial candidates.