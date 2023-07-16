David J. Nagel

President & CEO

Decron Properties

Commercial Real Estate Developer

David Nagel is the president and CEO of Decron Properties. In this role, he oversees all aspects of the company’s daily activities. Having learned the business from the ground up, he has an intimate familiarity with asset management, property management and construction management and used that expertise to guide the decisions that have helped Decron thrive in a competitive multifamily environment.

Since taking over as CEO in 1988, Nagel has been the driving force behind the company’s growth. His vision and drive have allowed Decron to become one of the largest and most respected privately-owned real estate firms in California. Under his leadership, Decron’s portfolio of 10 buildings with a $200 million valuation grew into a $3.5 billion enterprise, with the company owning and operating over 55 communities throughout California, Washington and Arizona.