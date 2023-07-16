Executive Vice President

Dean Cutler is a Los Angeles native and an alumnus of the University of Southern California. Formerly at The Piken Company, he has worked in the commercial real estate brokerage arena, focusing on both sales and leasing for over 30 years. His name is synonymous with properties along 13 miles of Ventura Boulevard and considered one of the top players.

Cutler has represented institutional clients, developers, investors, owner-users, and many office and retail tenants in the Greater Los Angeles area. He maintains his own portfolio of properties along with various partnerships, which gives him an additional real estate perspective and contributes to a wealth of knowledge. He has been responsible for transactions totaling over $275 million in value spanning more than 4 million square feet of property.