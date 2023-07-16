Senior Director

Savills

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Devon Munos is the senior director and head of research platform initiatives at Savills and works out of the West Los Angeles office. She was promoted to this newly developed national role in the fall of 2021 and has since hired and trained a research team to support her in creating innovative thought leadership for the firm’s practice groups.

Since stepping into this role, Munos has released over a dozen new national reports for the legal, life sciences and technology sectors. She is a mentor to new members of the greater research team and leads monthly trainings to ensure best practices are shared. She also helps lead the West Region Junior Broker Development Program which was designed to recruit, train and invest in the next generation of Savills’ associate brokers.