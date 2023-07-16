Partner

Harvest LLP

Professional Services

Fernando Landa, a prominent real estate attorney, has built a successful career grounded in his passion for commercial real estate and dedication to client service. He represents a wide range of clients, including public real estate investment trusts, private equity funds and institutional investors, in various commercial real estate matters such as acquisitions, development, financing, leasing and dispositions. His expertise spans across asset classes and includes distressed real estate workouts and judicial sales.

He considers the launch of Harvest LLP, a boutique law firm dedicated to serving the commercial real estate industry, as the most significant achievement in his career. Prior to founding Harvest LLP, he gained valuable experience as general counsel at Trigild and through his work at Allen Matkins and CGS3.