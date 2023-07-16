CEO & Founder

CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies

Commercial Real Estate Developer

CGI+ Real Estate Investment Strategies CEO Gidi Cohen’s real estate career spans over 25 years, and over that time he’s demonstrated a willingness to think outside the box and invest in assets other investors might not, seeing untapped potential in distressed assets, and taking calculated risks to grow his company’s business and provide successful returns for his investors. Cohen is a hands-on CEO, one who is involved in every aspect of CGI’s ever-growing portfolio that includes more than $1 billion in acquisitions as well as syndications, developments and dispositions across a variety of asset classes, highlighted by its multifamily properties. His focus is on the continued growth of the firm’s portfolio, increasing the firm’s visibility within the industry, and creating properties that will stand the test of time while adding value to the community.