Managing Director

Arixa

Capital Lending

Greg Hebner is highly experienced in the real estate industry, with over 20 years of expertise. As the Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Arixa Capital, he leads the firm’s investment strategy, originations, and operations. Under his guidance, Arixa has deployed over $3 billion across 1,600 real estate transactions, while maintaining exceptional client satisfaction, retention, and origination growth.

Before joining Arixa, Hebner founded Community Rebuild Partners (CRP), a real estate development firm. He held leadership positions at NuView Financial Services and Sorrento Capital, contributing to the growth of loss mitigation services and private asset management. Hebner brings extensive financial, strategic, and operational knowledge to the real estate industry. He is an esteemed speaker, contributor, and teaches residential real estate investing courses at UCLA Extension’s Real Estate Program.