J. David Hitchcock is a shareholder at Buchalter’s Los Angeles office, specializing in real estate acquisitions, dispositions, loan originations, workouts and joint ventures. He serves clients across various sectors, including private equity funds, developers, school districts and REITs. Hitchcock has notable experience in the cannabis industry, advising clients on property acquisitions and rezoning for cannabis production.

Prior to practicing law, he held a VP position at an international private equity fund, overseeing a $1 billion distressed real estate portfolio. Representative matters include multimillion-dollar purchase and sale transactions, leasing agreements, joint ventures and loan-related work. Hitchcock holds a B.A. with honors from the University of Chicago and a J.D. from USC Gould School of Law, where he was an Order of the Coif member and articles editor for the USC Law Review.