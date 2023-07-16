Vice Chairman

Newmark

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Jay Luchs, a vice chairman at Newmark, may be best recognized for his “For Lease” and “Leased” signs on buildings throughout the streets of Los Angeles, but his range in the industry includes representing some of the world’s most notable fashion brands for their retail and office locations, entertainment companies and other businesses in finding their corporate headquarters and selling investment properties. He takes pride in spending as much of his energy working with small retail brands on larger deals as the landscape of Los Angeles is very important to him.

In 2021, Luchs represented LVMH in its $200 million purchase of the Luxe Hotel on Rodeo Drive. In 2020 he sold 457-459 N. Rodeo Drive to the Reuben Brothers for $122 million, which will be available for lease to a flagship retailer in 2023.