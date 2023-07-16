COO & Co-Founding Partner

Cypress West Partners

Commercial Real Estate Developer

As Chief Operations Officer, Jeffrey Johnson is responsible for oversight of Cypress West’s corporate and property operations, including accounting, property management, leasing, construction management and investor services. He brings more than 35 years of commercial and residential real estate management experience and over 25 years as a member of an executive team to his role with the firm.

Throughout his career, Johnson has provided the day-to-day oversight of over 4.3 million square feet of commercial and medical office products and more than 10,000 residential units. His experience includes the orchestration for the disposition of 12 fractured condominium projects totaling over 1,200 units in seven states and 500,000 square feet of medical office assets. He co-founded Cypress West with his partner Christopher Cumella to acquire, develop and manage healthcare properties across the Western United States.