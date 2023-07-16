Co-Founder & CEO

RealtyMogul

Commercial Real Estate Platform

Jilliene Helman began her career in banking, eventually working in the wealth management sector as vice president at Union Bank and Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi. It was while working in this position that she noticed many of the most successful clients she came across invested in real estate.

In 2012, when Congress passed the JOBS Act, she saw an opportunity to use technology to disrupt the real estate investing industry. She decided to quit her job and co-found RealtyMogul, an online real estate platform where members can independently invest in institutional-quality commercial real estate deals in dozens of markets across the country. Helman started the company in Los Angeles and RealtyMogul recently celebrated its eleven year anniversary.