Chief Relationship Officer

Snyder Langston

General Contractor

Jo-E Lopez brings over 20 years of experience in the architecture and construction industries to her role as chief relationship officer for Snyder Langston. In this position, she is the second female to achieve executive level at the Irvinebased trusted advisor to Fortune 500, mid-size and start-up companies.

Lopez joined Snyder Langston in 2006. Since that time, she has epitomized excellence in building client relationships that drive revenue and results toward the firm’s strategic plan as well as diversifying their market sectors to better weather economic cycles. As CRO, she builds the firm’s brand and seeks ways to increase its impact on the local communities through its employee charitable giving program BRIDGE and Snyder Langston’s newly launched scholarship program that supports college students who are pursuing construction industry careers.