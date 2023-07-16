Jodi V. Meade

Principal & Director

Avison Young

Commercial Real Estate Broker

A 38-year brokerage industry veteran, Jodi Meade is one of the nation’s foremost automotive properties experts. Two decades ago, in an entrepreneurial move to fill a void she identified in the market need - both nationally and internationally - she founded and launched the Automotive Properties Group at CBRE in 2004. Since that time, it evolved into a very defined niche that has grown exponentially over the last two decades.

Since its inception, she has led more than $1 billion in automotive commercial real estate transactions. Meade’s clients make up an impressive roster with some of the most successful and recognizable names in the auto industry including General Motors, Ford Motor Company, Premier Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive, CarPros, Walker Group, West Coast Customs and Penske Automotive, to name a few.