(Fletcher)

Co-Founder & Head of Capital Markets

Waterford Property Company

Commercial Real Estate Developer

Waterford Property Company was founded in 2019 by John Drachman and Sean Rawson. Waterford has acquired or managed over $2.8 billion in real estate projects throughout California, amassing a portfolio that includes: 1.5 million square feet of commercial acquisitions; more than 4,000 residential acquisitions; 3,068 units of entitled residential units; and five completed development projects of 368 Low-Income Housing Tax Credit units.

Drachman and his team created the firm to plan/build/reposition unique real estate projects that meet or exceed the needs and desires of stakeholders while achieving high risk-adjusted returns for investors. Waterford remains one of the most active sponsors in the California Statewide Community Development Authority’s middleincome housing program. The firm targeted this housing segment as part of its business plan and multifamily portfolio.