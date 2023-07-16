Jonathan J. Larsen

Principal & Managing Director

Avison Young

Commercial Real Estate Broker Jonathan Larsen, principal and managing director, is a member of Avison Young’s global leadership team and a former U.S. Executive Committee member. He is the leader of Avison Young’s Downtown Los Angeles office, where he oversees delivery of all services to clients, develops new business and recruits additional talent to enhance local service offerings on a global basis.

A real estate executive with more than 33 years of experience, Larsen has been recognized on numerous occasions as a top commercial real estate broker by the media and has completed many of the largest leases and sales throughout the U.S. He specializes in representing tenants for all their office and industrial real estate needs and is an expert in various types of transactions such as leasing, sale/leasebacks and investment sales throughout the United States.