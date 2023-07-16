Vice President

Community Preservation Partners

Commercial Real Estate Developer

As Vice President of Development for Community Preservation Partners (CPP), Karen Buckland is a respected influencer and authority in affordable housing recapitalization, rehabilitation and preservation. With more than two decades of real estate experience, she has made a lasting mark on the affordable housing communities she has touched, which encompasses CPP’s entire West Coast portfolio of 9,800 units and more than $2.4 billion in investments.

Buckland was one of CPP’s initial two employees at its founding in 2004 by parent company WNC & Associates when it held just 1,000 units in California. She has been a pioneer in establishing processes and procedures and building trusting relationships that have led CPP to where it is today - a trusted and well-respected partner known for delivering bigger, bolder and better solutions to close deals and complete rehabilitations.