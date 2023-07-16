Founding Partner

Keith Elkins is an attorney and founding partner of his Los Angeles law firm. He represents prominent real estate companies and individuals nationwide, offering expert advice throughout all stages of commercial transactions. His clients include developers, pension funds, REITs, institutional investors, public and private companies and high-net-worth individuals. With over three decades of experience, Elkins has successfully handled multi-billion-dollar transactions from acquisition to disposition.

His notable recent accomplishments include negotiating a $415 million equity joint venture, overseeing the development of a 1.7-million-square-foot project and representing a national real estate developer in a multi-billion-dollar corporate campus deal. Elkins has played a crucial role in building his firm, which now consists of over 60 skilled attorneys covering various legal areas.