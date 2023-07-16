Partner

DTO Law

Professional Services

MaryBeth Heydt, a partner at DTO Law, has been involved in helping shape the commercial real estate industry in Los Angeles and beyond for over 25 years. Her success is a testament to her unparalleled leadership, insight and business acumen in the commercial real estate industry. Central to her career has been her commitment to mentorship and helping others advance. From the start of her journey, Heydt understood that as a commercial real estate lawyer, it is advantageous to not only understand the law but understand how your clients do business.

To this end, she created a dual degree program in law and planning/real estate development. Since joining DTO Law, Heydt has closed approximately $1.3 billion in purchase and sale transactions and leasing deals around the country and over $2.5 billion in workout and lending transactions.