Michael George Headrick

(Rachel Lahlum Photography)

Vice President

PCL Construction Services, Inc.

General Contractor

Mike Headrick has been with PCL Construction since 1997 when he joined as a project engineer following his graduation from the University of Minnesota. He excelled at PCL and advanced quickly through the ranks; in 2014 he took over as vice president and district manager of PCL’s Minneapolis region. In Minneapolis, he oversaw their Midwest operations.

He found success implementing a client-first approach that resulted in strong relationships with clients across North America, including General Mills, Uponor, University of North Dakota, University of Minnesota, Seagate and multiple Native American tribes. Headrick has been instrumental in the growth of PCL’s portfolio and has co-authored two publications for the company’s College of Construction. In 2021, he was tapped to serve as the new district manager for PCL’s California Buildings District - Los Angeles area.