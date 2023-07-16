Executive Managing Director

Newmark

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Patrick DuRoss, SIOR, serves as an executive managing director in Newmark’s office in Calabasas. He is a senior member of the top-performing industrial team in North Los Angeles. The team joined Newmark in 2019 as part of the firm’s expansion into this market, which consists of the San Fernando Valley, Ventura County and the Santa Clarita Valley. DuRoss specializes in advising occupiers and investors on the sale, leasing and development of industrial and R&D properties throughout the North Los Angeles region.

He has extensive experience representing both tenants and landlords in transactions involving large companies and complex projects. Also, he has extensive experience in land acquisition, disposition and development. DuRoss has been a leader in coordinating development project entitlements with city and county agencies as well as city staff to ensure success for his clients.