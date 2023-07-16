Managing Principal & Co-Founder

SRS Real Estate Partners National Net Lease Group

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Patrick Luther is managing principal and cofounder of SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group. He is a top-five retail real estate broker nationwide and top 10 commercial real estate broker nationwide. With over $3 billion in transactions, he is among the nation’s foremost experts in CRE. Luther focuses on representing REITs, private equity, developers, private investors, franchisees and corporations with the disposition of property and structured sale leaseback financing. Currently, he has marketing portfolios with a total consideration of over $1.1 billion. His services include property analysis, sale leaseback structuring, 1031 exchange, buyer representation, seller representation, debt placement, pre-sale or forward commitment and property research.