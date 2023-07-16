President, West

Savills

Commercial Real Estate Broker

Patrick McGrath was recently promoted into a new leadership position as President, West at Savills effective at the start of 2023. In this role, he oversees the firm’s operations from Texas to California, incorporating the Rocky Mountain, Northwest and Southwest regions and is responsible for fostering the firm’s growth, expansion of service lines and overall business performance across these regions.

McGrath’s career highlights include leading Savills’ largest post-merger integration of Studley Inc. (an acquisition completed in 2014) and winning a CoreNet global innovation award for the use of artificial intelligence in structuring and visualizing large data sets. In 2021, he was recognized as Executive of the Year by ASD Awards for his work as CIO establishing Savills’ launch of a first-of-its-kind iOS application called Stacker.